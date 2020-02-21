PPPS Students of the Month

The Point Pleasant Primary School’s Students of the Month were chosen for February on the basis of their kindness to others and being good students for their teachers. Pictured with Principal Vickie Workman are Kyleigh Blazer, Ashley Jones, Aiden McCarthy, Kinsley Dewitt, Brooklynn Deshuk, Kenley Price, Madison Abner, Noah Rodgers, Savannah Grady, Caleb Ferrell, Jaelyn Berkley, Braxton Donahue, Leah Frazier and Ryker Myers.

