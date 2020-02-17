Writers Guild celebrates Valentine’s Day

POINT PLEASANT — Members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild met recently and celebrated Valentine’s Day by exchanging cards, sharing their sweets, and reading their thoughts on the holiday itself.

As Kris Moore wrote, she had bought some Valentine balloons for her granddaughter and gone to her house to give them to her. When she found no one home, she left the balloons tied to a chair. When her daughter-in-law returned, she thought the balloons were a gift for her from her husband and she got all excited. It seems that even grown-ups like getting balloons for Valentine’s Day. Guys, take note.

April Pyles shared her memories of Valentine’s Day as celebrated during the first and second grades at school. She remembered a brightly decorated box trimmed in red and white paper hearts, filled to the brim with everyone’s Valentines. Getting all those Valentines was a special joy, and the delicious treats made for a great party.

Marilyn Clarke combined a bit of cynicism regarding the commercial aspect of Valentine’s Day with the chronic gray skies and cold temperatures of February. In looking for a Valentine as a “pick-me-up,” she found the most-loved critter during this period to be a dog.

From Carol Newberry’s poem, “Be My Valentine” we learned that the most cherished person in her estimation would be someone who could make her laugh.

In Germany, Valentine’s Day was not celebrated while Ilse Burris was young, but a romantic offering at any time of the year might consist of giving one’s sweetheart a rose or taking her for a walk in the park. Young love can be a faint memory or a lifelong treasure.

Patrecia Gray entertained everyone with her poem, “Hot Chocolate-ty, Dark Chocolate-ty” written to the tune of “Hot Diggity, Dog Ziggity, Boom! What You Do to Me.”

Also attending the meeting was Bob Watterson, who recently married his special Valentine. No writing assignment was forthcoming from Bob.

Members reviewed the lesson on redundancy from “The PLAIN ENGLISH Writers Workbook” by Sandy Tritt. Redundancy is presenting the same idea more than once, as though the reader is not smart enough to understand it the first time. Tritt’s advice is to say it once, and say it right. For example, how can the following sentence be made better? “Wilbur ate quickly, in a hurry, and rushed through dinner?”

After a brief discussion of the recent Super Bowl half-time entertainment, Guild members decided to write about changes in women’s apparel over the years.

The Point Pleasant Writers Guild meets the first and third Wednesday of the month from 1-3 p.m. at the Mason County Library. All writers are invited to attend. Contact information includes: Email: ppwritersguild@yahoo.com; Blog: ppwritersguild.blogspot.com. and Facebook: Point Pleasant Writers Guild.

Submitted by April Pyles