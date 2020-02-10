PPPS Student Leaders

Student Leaders from Point Pleasant Primary School were recently selected by their teachers to serve for the third nine weeks. These second grade students were chosen based on their leadership qualities and being nice to others. They enjoyed a lunch with their principal, Vickie Workman. Pictured with Mrs. Workman are Dawson Pike, Avery Cheesebrew, Jaydan Muncy, Kaelynn Haynie, Emma Clark, Emma Lane, MacKenzie Robinson and Ezra Templeton.

