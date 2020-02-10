Democratic Women hold meeting

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Democratic Women’s Organization held its regular meeting on Feb. 6 at the Mason County Library. President Beverly Forbes led members in the Lord’s Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance.

Candidates for political office who were present and spoke to the group include: M. Scott Brewer, House of Delegates 13 District; Jason Jeffers, Sheriff Mason County; Chris Yeager, 14th District House of Delegates; Marc Kearns, Sheriff Mason County, and Jerrie Howard, who is seeking the nomination for Mayor of Point Pleasant.

The Democratic Party is holding a convention in the courtroom of the court house on March 5, starting at 6 p.m. with registration, followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Nominations for Point Pleasant City offices will take place.

It was announced that a bingo party sponsored by Moose Charities will be held Monday, Feb. 10. All proceeds will be used to support college scholarships for Hannan, Point Pleasant and Wahama High School students.

The reports from the secretary and treasurer were accepted. The secretary read a note from former President, Jerrie Howard, who thanked the group for a gift.

Doma Hern gave the membership report.

Mercedes Sayre, Lisa Crump, and Molly Park reported on the training session they attended sponsored by the WV Citizen’s Action Group.

Susan Larson is going to continue as Scrapbook Chairperson.

An audit of the financial records will take place on Friday, Feb. 7, at 4:30 p.m. at the home of Jerrie Howard. Members of the audit committee who will attend are: Mercedes Sayre, Lisa Crump, Molly Park, and Treasurer Marty Reed.

The Meet the Candidate/Pie Social scheduled for March 29 was discussed. All democratic and non-partisan candidates for the Primary Election are invited.

Molly Park gave members a list of activities to take part in during 2020 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Several members are purchasing Suffragette Sashes with “Votes for Women” printed on them. We are planning to sponsor a guest speaker who will talk about the women’s suffrage movement. The public will be invited to attend.

The meeting was adjourned by the president.

Those present during the meeting were M. Scott Brewer, Linda Brewer, Jerry Caldwell, Suzi Caldwell, Floyd R. Sayre, Maria Morgan, Mercedes Sayre, Doma Hern, Lisa Crump, Jerrie Howard, Marc Kearns, Dreama Forbes, Beverly Forbes, Chris Yeager, Sarah Jeffers, Jasmine Jeffers, Jason Jeffers, Susan Larson, and Molly Park.

Submitted by Molly Park