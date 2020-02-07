GALLIPOLIS — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: Feb. 5

Total Headage: 163

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers 600-700 pounds: $110.00 – $130.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $100.00-$109.00; 700-800 pounds: $90.00 – $101.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $135.00 – $150.00; 400-500 pounds: $132.00 – $147.00; 500-600 pounds: $110.00 – $135.00; Heifer Calves 300-500 pounds: $110.00 – $135.00; 500-600 pounds: $100.00-$120.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400 pounds: $130.00-$142.00; 400-600 pounds: $128.00-$140.00; 600-800 pounds: $122.00-$143.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm & Utility: $40.00 – $78.00; Canner/Cutter: $10.00 – $40.00; Bred Cows: $200.00 $825.00

Bulls

By Weight: $61.00-$92.50

Small Animals

Sow: $13.50 – $32.50; Heavy Hogs: $38.00 – $52.00; Aged Goats: $40.00 – $108.00; Aged Sheep: $56.00 – $70.00

Hay

Small Squares: $3.75; Large Squares: $55.00; Rounds: $30.00

Comments:

#2 & #3 Feeders: $50.00 – $100.00