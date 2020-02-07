PPPS Student Leaders

Point Pleasant Primary School students were selected as Student Leaders for the first nine weeks. These second grade students were recognized based on their leadership qualities and their kindness shown to others. The students enjoyed a lunch in the office with their principal, Vickie Workman. Pictured with Mrs. Workman are Kutler Dewese, Rylynn Blazer, Leah Frazier, Liam Sellers, Aaron Harmon, Olivia Ott, Raelynn Dewitt, and Christopher Holley.

Point Pleasant Primary School students were recently selected as Student Leaders to serve for the second nine weeks. These second graders were chosen by their teachers based on their leadership qualities and kindness. Our leaders had lunch with their principal, Vickie Workman in the office. Pictured with Mrs. Workman are Jaeleen Kay, Caleb Ferrell, Aubree Reeves, Jordan Smith, Kamron Patterson, Mary Supple, Clay Hall and Olivia Goldsberry.