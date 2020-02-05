Primary students of the month

January Students of the Month for Point Pleasant Primary School were recently honored with their achievement and enjoyed a lunch with their principal, Vickie Workman. Pictured are Madyson Bonecutter, Katelyn Machir, Blair Nolan, Ayva McClintock, Weston McMillan, Conner Davis, Trent Dewitt, Avery Cheesebrew, Ryker Myers, Emmalin Halstead, Keagan Fielder and Carter Nolan.

January Students of the Month for Point Pleasant Primary School were recently honored with their achievement and enjoyed a lunch with their principal, Vickie Workman. Pictured are Madyson Bonecutter, Katelyn Machir, Blair Nolan, Ayva McClintock, Weston McMillan, Conner Davis, Trent Dewitt, Avery Cheesebrew, Ryker Myers, Emmalin Halstead, Keagan Fielder and Carter Nolan. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_Jan.-Student-of-month.jpg January Students of the Month for Point Pleasant Primary School were recently honored with their achievement and enjoyed a lunch with their principal, Vickie Workman. Pictured are Madyson Bonecutter, Katelyn Machir, Blair Nolan, Ayva McClintock, Weston McMillan, Conner Davis, Trent Dewitt, Avery Cheesebrew, Ryker Myers, Emmalin Halstead, Keagan Fielder and Carter Nolan. Mason County Schools | Courtesy