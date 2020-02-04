Primary School Students of the Month

December Students of the Month for Point Pleasant Primary School were recently recognized for their accomplishments and enjoyed a lunch with their principal, Vickie Workman. Pictured are Cole Knapp, Oliver Morgan, Jax McCarty, Bryr Bonecutter, Azariah Johnson, Amilya Siders, Austin Sharp, Ryan Cossin, Zander Huffman, Kaelynn Haynie and MacKenzie Robinson.

Point Pleasant Primary School students were recently recognized as November Students of the Month for their accomplishments and enjoyed a lunch in the office with their principal, Vickie Workman. Pictured are Alexa Howard, Raven VanMeter, Layton Powell, Karter Ingels, Aubree Reeves, Aliana Norris, Sophie Bryan, Aaliyah Williamson, Jasper Rogers, Isaiah Hoffman, Brandson Bonecutter, Emma Clark and Alaina Walker.