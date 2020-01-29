Edwards named OVB vice president

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Jeffrey E. Smith, chairman of the board of Ohio Valley Bank and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC), announces the promotion of Lori A. Edwards to vice president, secondary market officer, of Ohio Valley Bank.

Edwards is a graduate of Southwestern High School and the Ohio Bankers League’s Bank Leadership Institute. In 2008, she joined Ohio Valley Bank as the secondary market and in-house real estate processing manager. Edwards navigates constant changes in the industry of secondary market mortgages, working with approved investors to secure the best rates for the bank’s customers. She is currently based at Ohio Valley Bank’s Olive Street Annex in Gallipolis, Ohio but will be moving into OVB on the Square at the corner of State Street and Second Avenue upon completion of the building.

As part of Ohio Valley Bank’s Community First mission, many employees dedicate several hours a year in community service, including Edwards. She enjoys giving back by volunteering with Christian Life Academy and Rodney Pike Church of God.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are: Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central. Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 16 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The companies’ Websites are www.ovbc.com and www.myloancentral.com.

Submitted by Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

Lori A. Edwards, pictured, has been promoted to vice president, secondary market officer, of Ohio Valley Bank. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1.30-Edwards.jpg Lori A. Edwards, pictured, has been promoted to vice president, secondary market officer, of Ohio Valley Bank.