Avalanche CEOS Club news

LETART — The Avalanche Community Education Outreach Service (CEOS) Club members met at the Country Corner in Letart for their January meeting.

Yvonne Fetty, president, called the meeting to order and led the club in the American flag pledge. For meditations Anne Byus led the club in the Lord’s prayer.

The secretary report was given by Bettie Roush and Treasurer Eleanor Hoffman gave the treasurer’s report.

Health motivator, Marilyn Clarke, spoke to the club about healthy eating and exercising because she had no lesson from WVU Extension Service. Patty Johnson presented a lesson on eating healthy when eating out, which she had taken a class on at the CEOS Fall Conference at Jackson Mill.

Reports were given by the four educational committees. It was reported the book club would have their first meeting on the second Tuesday in April at the Mason County Library. They will be reading an Agatha Raisin mystery.

Avalanche members decided they would take the months of March and April to decorate the windows at the Point Pleasant Register office in Point Pleasant. Also, they had a workshop on Jan. 27 at Vernon Church to make Boo Bears and Linus Blankets.

It was announced the continuing education committee would be meeting to discuss and plan for the upcoming Youth Expo to be held March 26-27.

All the members donated money for the club to buy cleaning supplies to be taken to the Homeless Shelter in Point Pleasant.

Members attending were Jane Roush, Bettie Roush, Audry Clarke, Regina Goodnite, Yvonne Fetty, Anne Byus, Patty Johnson, Marilyn Clarke, Eleanor Hoffman, Sue Byus, Susan Paulson, and Virginia Taylor. New members are always welcome. For a list of clubs in county, meeting places, and date contact the Mason County Extension Office at 304-675-0888.

Submitted by Bettie Roush.