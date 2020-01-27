Taekwondo school promotions

SOUTH CHARLESTON — History was made Jan. 11, in South Charleston at the main school location of S.H. Kang’s Taekwondo Academy. This was the 199th Promotion test for the academy and the whole instructor group of the Point Pleasant branch school located on Main Street was tested.

Dan Foglesong, son Drew Foglesong (who tested in Oct. 2019) and James Lee all are now 5th Dan Master Instructors. The two school owners, Pam and Ted Siders, tested also, but for 7th Dan Master Instructor. This was unusual all on its own, but the school also just celebrated its 30th anniversary established in 1989.

When the group officially accepts their certificates at an upcoming promotion test in April, it will be the 50th anniversary for the Main School location in South Charleston.

Submitted by Pam Siders.