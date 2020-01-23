Leon CEOS Club news

LEON — The Leon Community Education Outreach Services (CEOS) continued with a tradition of many years in helping out at the Lakin Hospital Nursing Home with the Operation Santa. Members met at the hospital and wrapped gifts on the afternoon of Dec. 19. Participating were Jackie Scarberry, Helen Lyons, Natalie Morgan, Alice Click and Jerry Morgan. The members donated $50 toward the gifts that are given to each resident.

Prior to the afternoon of volunteering, members met at the Mexican Restaurant in Mason for lunch. Dennis Scarberry, husband of Jackie Scarberry, was a guest.

Leon’s club hosted the Mason County CEOS Council luncheon meeting on Dec. 14 at the Leon Town Hall.

The club met the day before for the club’s regular meeting. Committees were organized for the year. Helen Lyons is the club president and serves on the continuing education committee and quilt show. Theresa Keefer is serving as the club secretary and co-chairs with Lyons for the Homemade County Craft Show; Scarberry, treasurer, also serves on other committees including the Family Issues and the card sender; Natalie Morgan serves as vice president and will report for the purposeful reading; and Jerry Morgan serves as the devotional leader and telephone committee.

Alice Click will be serving as the marketing and membership committee chairperson, reporter and photographer. Click was the charter president of the Mountain Flower Club in the 1970s and a member of the WoHeLos club, and a mailbox member prior to becoming a member of the Leon CEOS.

Lyons and Click attended the 90th anniversary of the WoHeLo in Gallipolis Ferry. The forming of the WoHeLo Farm Women’s Club was much like that of the Leon club that celebrated their 90th anniversary one month later. Over the years, the organization that began as Farm Women was joined by non-farm women, so the name went through some changes. For a while it was called Extension Homemakers, but as more ladies joined who worked outside the home, the name changed again. The clubs are now called West Virginia Community Educational Outreach Service, or CEOS.

Much like Leon’s Farm Women, the WoHeLos were interested in helping in the local schools in the early years. The WoHeLos worked to get hot lunches in the schools, and bought a new school bell for Sunnyside. The Leon Farm Women provided kerosene for the school lights for the one-room schools and continue to provide yearly scholarships for Leon.

The WoHeLos charter member were instrumental in improvements to the Beale Cemetery that included building a fence. Improvements to the community beautification have been on-going projects for both clubs. Leon members have been active in the preservation of the original Leon Cemetery.

The first slate of officers for the WoHeLos were: President, Pearl Moore; Vice President, Sadie McCulloch; Secretary Nora Keister and Treasurer, Velma Meadows.

One of their first community projects was to have a log cabin built on the McCulloch property to be used as a community building. Leon’s Farm Women were instrumental in building the Leon Town Hall.

Both the Leon and WoHeLo CEOS club members extend a cordial invitation to new members.

The county clubs are busy preparing for activities for the 2020 year. Events will be announced later — including the Taste of CEOS (lunch prepared by the six clubs) and the Plant Exchange, the Walk for Research on Breast Cancer fundraiser, and events at the Mason County Fair. Interesting lessons on the state parks and covered bridges are planned.

Submitted by Alice Click.