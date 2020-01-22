Haer Bears 4-H news

On Jan. 5, the Haer Bears 4-H Club had its first meeting of 2020. President Kenly Arbogast called the meeting to order, followed by songs and pledges, devotions and the secretary and treasurer’s reports. Leader Lisa Arbogast gave her leader’s report starting with a reminder of nominations for Outstanding Boy and Girl for Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Hall of Fame goes until March of this year. The state poster contest will need to be turned in by March 13, providing information and advertising on different categories related to 4-H, agriculture, STEM and dairy. The Youth Environmental Day posters and woodland products are to be turned in by the March meeting. Tom Aluise, WVDEP representative visited the club today to present Kerstyn Clendenen the award for the Freedom Contest in the seventh through eighth grade category.

Old Business reports on the Christmas parade, community Christmas party, and Christmas caroling at Lakin were given by Josie Hill, Audreanna and Alasaundra Reed, Aria Schoon, Kerstyn Clendenen, Kenly and Kinzy Arbogast, and Izzy and Chloe Sellers.

For new business, the club was reminded about the lock-in and bowling on Jan. 19. The club also decided to fill the bird feeders at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. To make it easier, the club will fill the bird feeders at 6:30 p.m., then go bowling at Skyline Lanes and then to the lock-in at Bellemeade Church and stay until 7 a.m. on Jan. 20. Throughout the month of January, the club will collect items for the Mason County Animal Shelter.

The club members will be selling seeds as a fundraiser until Feb. 2. The seeds are for produce in a garden. Health officer and recycling officer gave their reports, Meals on Wheels projects were finished for distribution, refreshments were served and the meeting was adjourned soon after.

On Jan. 19 and 20, the Haer Bears 4-H Club spent its weekend and MLK Holiday with a few activities. At 6:30 p.m., the club went to Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to fill up the bird feeders. Members had to face the cold wind and snow falling as they filled up seed and suit cake feeders for the birds and the patients to watch during the day. Afterward, the club enjoyed a game of bowling at Skyline Lanes in Kanauga, Ohio. Many kids and adults joined in the game. For the rest of the time, members headed to Bellemead United Methodist Church to be locked in and wait out the night with games, food and a painting activity. Each activity was led by Lisa and the other leaders present throughout the night. From painting llamas and deer to playing spotlight while learning life lessons, each member left with a smile on their face. By 7 a.m., each member and adult seemed to look exhausted.

Submitted by Club Reporter Josie Hill.