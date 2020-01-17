Kincaid family return held

Late in 2019, family and friends of Wayne and Margaret Kincaid gathered for the fourth annual Kincaid Reunion. The event was held at the home of their son, Eddie. Wayne and Margaret were married in 1941 and were parents of six children — Wayne, Jr., Eddie, Emma Sue, Pat, Mike and Janie. For many years they operated a family grocery store, The Meat Mart, on Main Street in Point Pleasant. At one time they also operated a used furniture store, a restaurant and had several rental properties. Margaret also worked at Franklin’s Shoe Store. Wayne served on the Point Pleasant City Council.

When all of their children were in the band, Margaret was very involved in the Band Booster’s organization. In 2019, at the spring concert of the Point Pleasant High School Band, the inaugural Margaret Kincaid Memorial Band Award was presented. This award will be given each year to a senior band member who has displayed the characteristics of perseverance and willingness. The first recipient was Carson Taylor. The award was on display at the reunion.

Many of Wayne and Margaret’s 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren attended the reunion. After a potluck meal, part of the afternoon was spend visiting, catching up on each other’s families and sharing memories. Also enjoyed were scrapbooks containing photographs, memorabilia, and family information going back to the 1700’s. A highlight of the afternoon was the opportunity to visit the now historic home where Wayne and Margaret lived for almost 40 years on Third Street in downtown Point Pleasant. Of course, this generated many comments such as “remember when”, “remember the time that”, and “remember the day we”.

Those attending the reunion were Eddie and Mary Sue Kincaid, Mark and Emma Kincaid and sons, Mark, Matthew and Andrew, Joseph and Janet Kincaid and children, Ethan and Lauren, Sherry McBride, Brian William, Sharon Kincaid, Michael and Amy Kincaid and daughter, Maggie, Debbie Sayre, Daniel and Melissa Tench and daughters, Carson and Alyx, Mikka Jordan, Rachael Jordan and children, Gavin and Aleyna, Mary Jane Getty, and “Sidney.”

Submitted by Mary Sue Kincaid.