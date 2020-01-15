Point YLA members attend conference

WESTON — Teens dedicated themselves to moving their communities and schools forward during three days of intensive instruction and interaction at WVU Jackson’s Mill.

The annual Fall Leadership Conference, held Nov. 15-17, 2019 was presented by the Ohio-West Virginia Youth Leadership Association (YLA). The theme for the conference was “Leadership is Action, Not Position.” YLA encourages teens to become active and engaged in their communities through programs that promote civic responsibility and volunteerism.

YLA staff and volunteers inspired students to step up and become civic leaders. In small groups, participants identified community needs such as poor health and lack of civic participation, envisioned characteristics of an ideal community, and planned ongoing projects and initiatives to address issues and move forward to those ideal communities.

“This weekend was focused on Leadership is Action NOT Position and our students surely arose to the experience,” said YLA interim Executive Director David Cooper. “We find students from across two states that are making a difference in their communities.”

Students and adults from across the states of West Virginia and Ohio attended the conference.