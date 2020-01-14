Freedom Contest winners

A local 4-H club participated in the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia’s Freedom Contest.

The Haer Bears 4-H Club won $100 for their participation and champion price in the contest. Kerstyn Clendenin won $75 for winning the seventh through eighth grade contest. Clendenin made a woven basket from recycled magazines.

According to the coalition’s website, the contest encourages students art — including a drawing, painting, song, video, writing a poem or essay, or sculpting something based on a recycling theme.