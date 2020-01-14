Pleasant CEOS discuss service projects

POINT PLEASANT — The Pleasant Community Education Outreach Services (CEOS) club held its first meeting of the new year on Jan. 9 at the courthouse annex. After lunch was served, the meeting was opened by giving the pledge to the flag. Lorrie Wright brought the lesson for the month entitled “Eating Healthy When Eating Out.” Americans eat 24 percent of their meals away from home. Tips were given to use when eating out to help with portion control, calorie counting, and being aware of healthier ingredients. One portion control tip was to ask for a take-home box at the beginning of your meal, go ahead and put half your meal in the box and then eat what remains.

Under the Family, Health & Volunteer Hours committee, Clinedda Austin brought up several projects, which were discussed — backpacks for displaced children, Linus blankets, heart pillows for those undergoing heart surgery and Little Dresses for Africa. Information and patterns for all these are available. Samples of some of them will be shown at next month’s meeting. At that meeting members will decide which projects they want to work on this year.

Mary Sue Kincaid reported for the Purposeful Reading committee, giving a recap of books read and books donated to date and restating the goal the club has set for how many books will be read and how many books will be donated in the coming year. She also gave information about several books on the 2020 Purposeful Reading list. Three of these were by West Virginia authors. Five books from the CEOS library were displayed, including a recent addition to the library — “A Country Cookbook” which had been donated in memory of Adalee Lynch.

Under special reports, Austin shared that the monetary donations from the Pleasant Club had been delivered to the Point Pleasant Fire Department and the Lakin Nursing Home. The status of the Little Free Library in front of the Krodel Park clubhouse was discussed. It is not used as much through the winter. Repairs will be made to it before warm weather when it is used more. The Pleasant Club continues to provide laundry detergent to the homeless shelter.

The club has several things coming up in the next few weeks. They will be putting a display in the window of the Point Pleasant Register Main Street office. At a workshop, backpacks for displaced children will be filled with items that were recently collected. The County Council meeting was to be held Jan. 14. Jan. 21 was announced as the date for West Virginia Day at the legislature. CEOS members from Mason County always enjoy attending this.

Those in attendance at the meeting were Clinedda Austin, Mary Sue Kincaid, Marcia Nibert, Sharon Nibert, Gertrude Schwarz, Lorrie Wright and Catherine Yauger.

Submitted by Mary Sue Kincaid.