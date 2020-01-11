Red Cross, PALS partner

PALS Gallia County opened their facility on January 2 to host a blood drive for the American Red Cross. During the course of the day, community members stopped by to donate blood as well as get a chance to meet several of the PALS Gallia County participants who assisted the American Red Cross team in hosting, passing out snacks and sharing conversation. Participants considered the blood drive a success and the American Red Cross met their target goal of donations. This event continues on with the PALS vision of integration and community partnership. Enough productive units were created to save up to 87 lives.

PALS Gallia County opened their facility on January 2 to host a blood drive for the American Red Cross. During the course of the day, community members stopped by to donate blood as well as get a chance to meet several of the PALS Gallia County participants who assisted the American Red Cross team in hosting, passing out snacks and sharing conversation. Participants considered the blood drive a success and the American Red Cross met their target goal of donations. This event continues on with the PALS vision of integration and community partnership. Enough productive units were created to save up to 87 lives. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_donationblood.jpg PALS Gallia County opened their facility on January 2 to host a blood drive for the American Red Cross. During the course of the day, community members stopped by to donate blood as well as get a chance to meet several of the PALS Gallia County participants who assisted the American Red Cross team in hosting, passing out snacks and sharing conversation. Participants considered the blood drive a success and the American Red Cross met their target goal of donations. This event continues on with the PALS vision of integration and community partnership. Enough productive units were created to save up to 87 lives. Courtesy photo | Gallia PALS