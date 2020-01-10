Camp Conley CEOS Club news

Camp Conley Community Education Outreach Services (CEOS) Club had a busy November and December. On Nov. 1, 2019, Mary Artis and Phyllis Hesson set up two displays in the front windows of the Point Pleasant Register Office. The upper window was a tribute to our veterans with a large display of American flags and the lower window displayed pumpkins and various things to be thankful for to commemorate Thanksgiving.

A workshop was held to make turkey candy holders given as favors at the Nov. 12, 2019 Mason County CEOS Council meeting. Our club was the host for the meeting. The tables were decorated with fall leaves and various sizes of pumpkins. Chicken casserole, green beans, cole slaw, dessert and drinks were served for lunch.

Hesson, Artis and Darlene Haer attended the County CEOS Officers Training in the morning and returned to the courthouse annex in the afternoon to attend the County Committees Workshop to make plans for their programs and events for 2020. Final plans will be approved at the Jan. 14 County Council Meeting.

The November club meeting was held Nov. 19 at the Church of God Ministry Center. Refreshments were provided by Becky Haer. While members were eating, Hesson presented the lesson “A Spoonful of Sugar.” Natural Sugar is found in many foods including fruits, vegetables and dairy. Added Sugars are added to products to enhance flavor, texture and/or shelf life. The American Heart Association recommends that women consume no more than six teaspoons of added sugar per day and men consume no more than nine teaspoons. (One 12-ounce can of soda contains 10 teaspoons of sugar). Nutrition labels now specify how much sugar in a product is “added.” In general, all sugar contains calories and carbohydrates. If you are interested in losing or maintaining weight, or controlling blood sugar, do not replace table sugar with another sweetener and see a positive result. Cutting back on added sugar, of all types, is a great way to improve your health.

Artis, president, called the business meeting to order. Flag salutes were led by her and devotions “Be proud of Laugh Lines” was given by Hesson. The minutes and treasurer’s report were provided. There were no committee reports. Crafts were discussed for the County CEOS Holiday Workshop hosted by Camp Conley. It was planned for Dec. 6, 2019, at Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry. Reservations were due by Nov. 30, 2019. The menu for lunch was selected and members decided what they would provide. A motion was made and approved to make a monetary donation to Lakin State Hospital for Operation Santa Claus and to make a contribution to the Homeless Shelter. A workshop to assemble craft kits was set for Nov. 26. A Christmas party will be held at the December club meeting. Each member is to bring finger food and a $10 gift for the gift exchange.

On Dec. 2, Hesson, Artis and Darlene decorated a window in the Point Pleasant Register Office using the theme “The Joys of Christmas.” The window included a snowman, a Christmas tree decorated with handmade ornaments with toys and stuffed animals under it, a handmade sleigh full of gifts, a handmade Santa Claus, a church scene with carolers and a nativity with porcelain angels.

On Dec. 6, 29 women attended the County CEOS Holiday workshop at Faith Gospel Church. In the morning session, Darlene instructed the completion of a Santa Claus that will set on a shelf. Then an angel was made using folded wrapping paper. Lunch of soup, sandwiches, cookies, ice cream and drinks was provided by Camp Conley club members. In the afternoon session, Hesson instructed making an Angel using a clothes pin and provided kits to make a fabric Christmas tree. Twenty people participated in a cookie exchange and door prizes were given at various times throughout the day.

On Dec. 12, members and guests wrapped gifts at Lakin State Hospital as part of Operation Santa Claus. Our club donated to their fund.

On Dec. 16, the club Christmas party was held at the First Church of God Ministry Center. Refreshments of various appetizers were brought by club members. A short business meeting was conducted by President Artis. Hesson reported that she purchased and delivered a tavern ham to the homeless shelter on behalf of the club. Reports were given on the various club activities since the last regular club meeting. A discussion was also held about the county spring luncheon. The club will be hosting it at a later date. Becky read the words from the song “Greatest Story Ever Told” for the devotions. Three different left and right games were played with the last one used for the gift exchange.

The club meets the third Tuesday each month at 6:30 p.m. and new members are always welcome. If you want to be involved in community service and enjoy the time spent with helping others, please call a club member for more details.

Submitted by Darlene Haer.