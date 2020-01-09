Democratic Women meet, hear from candidates

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Democratic Women’s Organization met on Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant. The meeting was called to order by the President Beverly Forbes, who led the group in the Lord’s Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance.

The president announced the appointment of three committee chairwomen: Shirley Livingston, Chaplain; Lisa Crump, Ways and Means; and Doma Hern, Membership.

Candidates for political office spoke to the group. Steve Tarbett, who is running for Magistrate in Mason County; M. Scott Brewer, candidate for House of Delegates 13th District; Marc Kearns running for Sheriff Mason County; and Jerrie Howard who is seeking the office of Mayor of Point Pleasant, introduced themselves and described their goals if elected.

Plans were made to reserve the fellowship hall for the Meet the Candidate Pie Social on March 29. Mercedes Sayre, Molly Park, and Crump will conduct an audit of our bank account as soon as the bank statement is received.

Crump reported on the distribution of the 56 Barbie “Be All You Can Be” career dolls for Christmas. The dolls were paid for with donations from the members and the community. They were donated in equal numbers to New Haven Share and Toys for Kids. This was to commemorate the upcoming 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution which gave women the right to vote. The organization is planning more activities in recognition of this important event for women in 2020.

In other business, the president suggested that the organization develop an extensive calling tree when notifying members about special events.

Those present in addition to those pictured were Forbes, Brewer, Kearns, Maria Morgan, Dreama Forbes, Hern, Tarbett, Marty Reed, Suzi Caldwell, Agnes Roush, and Sarah Jeffers.

Submitted by Molly Park.