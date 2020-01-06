Haer Bears 4-H Club news

On Nov. 29, 2019, the Haer Bears 4-H Club started out the holiday season by giving back to the community. Members volunteered their time by collecting money at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant during their Christmas Light Show. Each member signed up for a time to be at the collection spot in the park.

On Dec. 1, 2019, the Haer Bears 4-H Club held its monthly meeting. President Kenly Arbogast called the meeting to order. Songs and pledges, devotions, and the secretary and treasurer reports were given. Leader Lisa Arbogast gave her leader’s report. The Koozie Fundraiser continues on as there are still a few left floating around for sale. That’s My Pan fundraiser reminder was given that Lisa must receive all orders. She also handed out last years 4-H projects that were available after scoring and pins to members who were unable to attend the Achievement Banquet on Nov. 10, 2019.

Old business reports on Raleigh County Landfill and collecting money at Krodel Park were given by Josie Hill, Faith Cook, Ava Riffle, Aria and Andrew Schoon, Kerstyn Clendenen, and Lauren Kincaid. Members present at the meeting each gave reports on what they received from the Achievement Banquet.

For new business, the club decided to be in the Christmas parade on Dec. 6, 2019, in Point Pleasant. Members must dress warm and wear any holiday decor or clothing they may have. The theme is “Sweet Holiday Wishes from the Haer Bears 4-H Club.” Members also signed up for time shifts at the FRN Community Christmas Party on Dec. 14, 2019. The club will be having a lock-in on Jan. 19-20. Members were reminded they will be bowling as well before then and any member can do either or both. A date will be announced for when the club will go Christmas Carolling to either Lakin Nursing Home or for the Meals on Wheels receivers. Members originally planned to help at the Farm Museum with cookies, but had to deny that option due to busy schedules.

The health officer gave her report on exercise and how to spend an hour a day doing so. The recycling officer taught members how to compost any food waste that can be used for compost. The game leader had each member make an ornament and bring to the meeting for an ornament exchange. After that, members finished their Meals on Wheels, were served refreshments and the meeting was adjourned.

On Dec. 6, 2019 The Haer Bears 4-H Club participated in Point Pleasant’s Christmas Parade, strolling down Main Street. The club members decorated the float with sugary sweets and a gingerbread house with festive lights to fit their theme of “Sweet Wishes from the Haer Bears 4-H Club.” Despite the rainy weather, members sat on the trailer and tossed candy to the kids watching that evening.

On Dec. 14, 2019 members of the Haer Bears 4-H Club volunteered their time at the FRN Community Christmas Party at the old Mason County Board of Education, Central School on Main Street in the gym. Members helped passing children make two different ornaments for their tree. Each ornament was made from recycled Christmas cards. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., members came to take shifts and volunteer to help the kids make decorations for their trees at home.

Dec. 18, 2019 was a joyful day for the Haer Bears 4-H Club. Members caroled to residents at Lakin Hospital in Lakin. Members caroled traditional songs and passed out different flavors of pudding and jello for the residents of the hospital.

Submitted by Josie Hill.