Piano recital held

POINT PLEASANT — Four young, budding pianists performed for their annual Piano Recital on Dec. 21 at the Haven of Rest Church in Point Pleasant. Pastor Larry Gray opened the program with prayer, and Patrecia Gray introduced the students and gave their selection titles as the recital progressed.

BriAnn Randolph played the first two pieces: “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “The Star-Spangled Banner,” accompanied by Patrecia on the keyboard. Randolph is seven years old, attends Ohio Valley Christian School, and has been taking piano lessons from Patrecia for four years.

Next came Lilyan Bird who played and sang “I Will Enter His Gates with Thanksgiving.” Bird is 11 years old, home-schooled, and has been taking piano lessons for five years. Her piano teacher is Kerri Harbrecht. Bird’s other pieces during the evening included: “18th Century Dance,” “The Get-Away Song,” (an adaptation of “The William Tell Overture”), “I Gave My Life to Thee,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” and “Away in a Manger.”

Six-year-old Isaac Riffle played “Jingle Bells” and another version of “Away in a Manger.” Before the program ended, he also performed a rousing rendition of “When the Saints Go Marching In.” Isaac attends Point Pleasant Primary School and has been taking lessons from Patrecia for the past eight months.

Brooklynn Randolph, is almost 10 years old. Like her sister, BriAnn, she, too, is a student at Ohio Valley Christian School in Gallipolis, Ohio. Patrecia has been teaching her the piano for six years. The pieces that she played included “The Bridal Chorus,” “We Three Kings,” in which minor chords could be heard, “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” and “The Tennessee Waltz.”

BriAnn performed “My Faith Looks Up to Thee” and concluded the program with “Auld Lang Syne.”

Submitted by April Pyles.