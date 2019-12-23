Point Intermediate top fundraiser

Braydon Sweeney, Toys for Kids member, presents Stacy Walton, Point Pleasant Intermediate School Principal, with the helping hands award. PPIS is the first school that participated school wide in The Light of Christmas tree project at Gunn Park. Each grade level entered a tree, making PPIS the group to raise the most money for Toys for Kids.

