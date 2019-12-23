Decorating gingerbread at the library

Children gathered at the Mason and New Haven libraries Friday afternoon for a little holiday fun, decorating gingerbread houses. Pictured is Rachelyn Faulk, right, as she shows off her finished product to Ansley Gibbs. Another small fellow is shown as he takes great care in decorating his roof. Mason County libraries provide many activities for both toddlers and school-age children. For more information on programs, call the Point Pleasant location at 304-675-0894, New Haven branch at 304-882-3252, or Mason branch at 304-773-5580.

Children gathered at the Mason and New Haven libraries Friday afternoon for a little holiday fun, decorating gingerbread houses. Pictured is Rachelyn Faulk, right, as she shows off her finished product to Ansley Gibbs. Another small fellow is shown as he takes great care in decorating his roof. Mason County libraries provide many activities for both toddlers and school-age children. For more information on programs, call the Point Pleasant location at 304-675-0894, New Haven branch at 304-882-3252, or Mason branch at 304-773-5580.