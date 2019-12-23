Rewarding good deeds

Mrs. Bowman’s first grade class from Point Pleasant Primary School recently visited the municipal offices of the City of Point Pleasant, including the Point Pleasant Police Department and office of Mayor Brian Billings, as a reward for collecting the most canned food for donation to local families in need.

Mrs. Bowman’s first grade class from Point Pleasant Primary School recently visited the municipal offices of the City of Point Pleasant, including the Point Pleasant Police Department and office of Mayor Brian Billings, as a reward for collecting the most canned food for donation to local families in need. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.24-Class-1.jpg Mrs. Bowman’s first grade class from Point Pleasant Primary School recently visited the municipal offices of the City of Point Pleasant, including the Point Pleasant Police Department and office of Mayor Brian Billings, as a reward for collecting the most canned food for donation to local families in need. Shannon Johnson | Courtesy