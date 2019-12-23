Collecting for a cause

Members of the Point Pleasant Rotary Club spent their time ringing the bell this holiday season to raise funds for various local charities, setting up outside Piggly Wiggly, Fruth Pharmacy and Dollar General. Pictured is Art Hartley, Jr. from City Ice and Fuel collecting for Rotary.

