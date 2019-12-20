POINT PLEASANT — Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club announced winners of the “Christmas Yards of the Month.” They invite the public to drive by these decorated homes during this Christmas season.

Ward 1: 1576 Neal Road, David, Marilyn, Michael and Corrie Fetty; Ward 2: 708 Main Street, Danny and Candy Spurlock; Ward 3: 2108 North Main Street, Larry and Laura Spencer; Ward 4: 2010 Maxwell Avenue, James and Donna Neville; Ward 5: 2415 Lincoln Avenue, Golden and Anna Herdman; Ward 6: 922 Mossman Circle, Gary and Elva Cotton; Ward 7: 513 28th Street, Butch and Mary Schafer; Ward 8: 2919 Spruce Street, Larry and Judy Hensley.

Honorable Special Mention: Harold and Beverly Ridenour at 522 Sand Hill Road, which is out of the city limits, but have decorated along Sand Hill Road for a great number of years. Also, the Ridenour’s played Santa and Mrs. Claus for an extensive stint for many children in Mason County.

Additionally, the Morgan Bragg and Vicky Bragg residence at 1606 Jefferson Blvd. is quite a site to see. The backyard is decorated with a mirage of Christmas scenes.

On route to take your family to see the lights at Krodel Park and Gunn Park don’t miss stopping by and checking out all these home displays.

Submitted by the Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club.