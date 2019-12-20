Pleasant CEOS hold meeting

The Pleasant Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Club met at the home of Marcia Nibert on Dec. 12 for their annual Christmas Party. Marcia was assisted in hosting by Clinedda Austin. The home was beautifully decorated in keeping with the season. Lunch was served.

Mary Sue Kincaid presented the meditations by reading “Politically Correct Santa.”

The lesson entitled “A Spoonful of Sugar” written by Lauren Prinzo, WVU Extension Agent in Marion County was presented by Clinedda Austin. The lesson informed that the average American consumes more than 30 teaspoons of added sugar daily. To determine how many teaspoons of sugar are in your food, you can divide the grams of sugar listed on prepared foods by 4.

Sharon Nibert presented the Health Motivator Lesson entitled “Vaping: The Truth About Blowing Smoke” written by Dana Wright, WVU Extension Agent in Logan County. Vaping is not an effective smoking cessation tool. The hand-out gave a toll free number to call for helpful resources to quit smoking.

Plans were made to have a booth at the FRN Christmas on Dec. 14 and to decorate the windows at the Point Pleasant Register office in January and February.

Austin, outgoing president presented the incoming president, Catherine Yauger with a gavel and gavel pin.

The remainder of the afternoon was spent playing games, exchanging Christmas cards and everyone left with a nice door prize. Game prizes and door prizes were given by the hostesses.

Attending were: Koneda Devrick, Donna Hart, Linda Craig, Brenda Schultz, Mary Sue Kincaid, Mary Roach, Frankie Bumgarner, Catherine Yauger, Faye Meadows, Sharon Nibert, Garnet Schwarz, the hostesses and Lorrie Wright, Pleasant Club member and Mason County Extension Agent.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.