Rex Troy gave a donation to the fire department’s food baskets and to the Toys for Kids on behalf of the Point Pleasant Rotary. Pictured is Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant, Rotary Treasurer Rex Troy and Brian Billings with Toys for Kids.

