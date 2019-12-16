Writers Guild celebrates Christmas season

POINT PLEASANT — At its recent meeting, the Point Pleasant Writers Guild celebrated the Christmas season by exchanging cookies and Christmas cards. In the spirit of giving, members gathered around the Christmas tree in the main section of the Mason County Library and presented librarian, Amy Thompson, with a donation in appreciation for having been given the conference room for their meetings.

Marilyn Clarke shared the Christmas writing assignment, a short story entitled “Meant to Be.” The main character, a divorced woman grieving for her young daughter, Biddy, had gone to the park. While there, she met a girl who talked to the pigeons. The young girl’s Christmas wish for her widower father was that he would meet a nice woman who would become her mother. The woman walked the little girl home and was introduced to her father and also their pet bird. Its name was Biddy.

William Jeffers also wrote a short story about Christmas, “Cynthia and the Star.” Cynthia lived in a foster home and had no memory of her drug-addicted parents. One evening, a few days before Christmas, she looked out her bedroom window and talked to the brightest star in the sky, calling it Jesus’s star, the one she had heard about in Sunday School. She told the star that she wanted to be adopted and made part of a real family. Imagine her joy the next day when she was picked up and taken to her new home by her new family … her forever family.

Patrecia Gray shared a memory of Christmas Eve in 1960, her wedding night. She also read a poem she had written for their 59th Wedding Anniversary.

Kris Moore had attended a writers’ conference recently in which one class dealt with Hermit Crab Essays, where you take something from every day life, like a grocery list or a recipe, and you make a narrative of it. In other words, you change its shape and its form, much like a Hermit Crab takes on the shape of whatever it slips into…a shell, a soup can, a plastic toy. Moore wrote a humorous satire using the format of a Personal Ad. April Pyles wrote her essay using a Letter to the Editor. She also shared a Snoopy cartoon from “Peanuts” in which Snoopy was filling out an application form to get his book published. It turned into a pretty funny narrative.

Clarke read a credible story she had created by using three randomly drawn elements of writing. The main character was a soldier; the plot, he meets a nun who has lost her faith; and the setting, a collapsed mine. If anyone thinks that putting these three elements together to form a story would be an easy task, they should try it and bring it to the next Guild meeting. They would be most welcome.

Pyles distributed instructions on writing haiku and cinquains to everyone and then gave them a few minutes to write one of each with Christmas or winter as the theme.

Attending the meeting were Patrecia Gray, Carol Newberry, Marilyn Clarke, Feryle Lawrence, Kris Moore, Joe Ingerick, April Pyles, and newest member, William Jeffers.

Several members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild topped off the week by having dinner out and attending the Christmas concert performed by the Ohio Valley Symphony Orchestra Dec. 7 at the Ariel Opera House in Gallipolis, Ohio.

The next meeting of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild will be held Jan. 15 at the Mason County Library on Viand Street beginning at 1 p.m. All writers are invited to attend. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Submitted by April Pyles.