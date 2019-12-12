Nativity at Trinity UMC

The Trinity United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant, would like to invites everyone to a celebration of such creativity by inviting you to, “A Night of Nativity” on Dec. 15 from 6-8 p.m.

Capture the event that changed the course of human history. Artists across the world have created countless imaginative scenes of the birth of the Savior, Jesus.

Beginning with a live nativity in the front yard of the church, everyone is then welcome inside, where there are many home nativities, both new and old and of all varied styles.

With some sets you may even enjoy a creative story or history, the “why it is so special!”

Also, to break the inevitable chill, there will be warm drinks, Christmas music, and cookies for all to enjoy … as long as they last!

Trinity United Methodists Church is located at 615 Viand Street, in Point Pleasant.

Please, come celebrate with us and enjoy this unique experience.

Submitted by Ashley Wood.