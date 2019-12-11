Memory Tree at Episcopal Church

The Christ Episcopal Church welcomes anyone to place an ornament on the memory tree. The tree is located between the rectory and Episcopal Church. Members of the church decorate the tree with ornaments in memory of loved ones lost, and they are inviting everyone to share their loved ones’ memories on the tree.

The Christ Episcopal Church welcomes anyone to place an ornament on the memory tree. The tree is located between the rectory and Episcopal Church. Members of the church decorate the tree with ornaments in memory of loved ones lost, and they are inviting everyone to share their loved ones’ memories on the tree. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_tree.jpg The Christ Episcopal Church welcomes anyone to place an ornament on the memory tree. The tree is located between the rectory and Episcopal Church. Members of the church decorate the tree with ornaments in memory of loved ones lost, and they are inviting everyone to share their loved ones’ memories on the tree. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP