Mason PD accepts AAA award

The Mason Police Department was recently presented the AAA Gold Award for the Community Traffic Safety Program. The department was among others in Mason County and surrounding counties to be presented with awards from AAA in November. Pictured accepting the award is Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney.

