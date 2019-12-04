The Point Pleasant Boys of Fall won it all in the Middleport Fall Ball Baseball League minor division. The team ended the regular season in first place with an 11-1 record. They continued to dominate during tournament time with 19-16 and 8-3 wins putting them in the championship game, which they won 20-9, making them the Minor League Champions. Pictured from left, front row: Jamey Pearson, Gatlin Buskirk, Cy Watterson, Cole Hall, Clay Hall, and Scottie Stewart. Middle row: Luke Stewart, Layton Powell, Brayden Jordan, Rixon McCoy. Brylon McMillan, and Braydon Sweeney. Back row: Scott Stewart, Derrick Watterson, Jason McCoy, and Jimmy Hall.

