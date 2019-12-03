Royalty collecting for animal shelter

POINT PLEASANT — One local royalty group is taking it upon themselves this holiday season to collect donations for the Mason County Animal Shelter.

The 2019 Mothman Festival Royalty is encouraging parade participants and those going to watch Friday’s parade in Point Pleasant to bring in items to donate to the shelter. The most needed items at this time are canned dog and cat food, kitten food, puppy food, bleach and towels. Any donation will be accepted.

Parade goers can stand along the route with their donations and as the float for the Mothman Royalty goes down Main Street, walkers beside the royalty float will pick up the items.

The Point Pleasant Christmas Parade is Friday evening at 6 p.m. This is the third year the Mothman Royalty has hosted this donation drive.

Information provided by Delyssa Edwards.