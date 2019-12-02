Camp Conley CEOS news

On Oct. 15 the Camp Conley CEOS Club members met at the Church of God Ministry Center for their monthly meeting. Mary Artis served refreshments to Darlene Haer, Becky Haer and Phyllis Hesson.

Artis, president, called the meeting to order and led members in the America Flag and West Virginia Flag Pledges. For meditations, Hesson presented a reading “Grace Breaks Through” and the group sang the first verse of “Amazing Grace.” Hesson gave the secretary’s report and Darlene gave the treasurer’s report.

Becky, Artis and Hesson worked at the “Harvest of Quilts” Quilt Show held Oct. 5-6 at the WV State Farm Museum. The club provided cookies and punch for the reception on Sunday. Darlene, Becky and Hesson baked cookies and Artis provided bottled water for the County Council Booth at the Mothman Festival with proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Fund. A schedule was made for members to work the club booth and help in the kitchen at the Craft Show to be held Oct. 26 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the National Guard Armory.

Artis and Hesson decorated the window at the Point Pleasant Register Office on Main Street for October using the theme “October-Breast Cancer Awareness Month.” The club members worked with other clubs in the county to raise money for the benefit of Breast and Cervical Cancer Awareness.

The County Fall Achievement was Nov. 2 at Faith Gospel Church. Members planned to attend, paid for their reservation which was due Oct. 21. Hesson took muffins for the coffee hour.

Camp Conley was hostess for the November County Council meeting held Nov. 12. A menu was set and members selected what food they would provide. Also, a turkey craft was chosen for the favor. A workshop was set to make the favors when the supplies had been purchased.

Artis presented the lesson “Thailand: The Land of Smiles.” It is a diverse country with a long and storied history. Thailand is located in Southeast Asia and is bigger than the state of California. It is viewed as two different geographic areas, the major portion of the land mass and as a southern peninsula. Much of Thailand is made up of fertile plains that are used for agriculture. The most important crop is rice farming. Tourism has increased significantly with more than 20,000,000 people visiting the country every year. Artis talked about the Thai holidays, Thai cuisine (hot and spicy), traditional Thai clothing and their weather and climate.

New members are always welcome. Anyone interested in becoming a member of our CEOS Club, can contact any of our members or the WV Extension Office.

Submitted by Darlene Haer.