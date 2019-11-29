Leon CEOS discuss events

LEON — Leon Community Education Outreach Service (CEOS) president, Helen Lyons, gave advice on “creating a festive atmosphere” at the Nov. 25 club meeting held at the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant.

“Loneliness may creep upon us, even when we’re busy caring for our loved ones,” Lyons said. “At one time or another we may feel the burden of isolation, but we don’t have to stay in that lonely place.” Lyons gave suggestions from the Strength & Grace devotional on ways to lift our spirit and the spirit of our loved ones with just a little effort. Lighting a candle may brighten the gloomiest of days. The aroma of an apple pie or chocolate chip cookies baking has a comforting effect. Pleasant music in the background may make a light-hearted atmosphere. Lonely days are perfect for inviting friends or neighbors over for an impromptu visit. Sharing stories and experiences may make us feel better.

Lyons read a scripture: “A joyful heart is a good medicine, but a broken spirit dries up the bones.” (Proverbs 17:22) She closed with a prayer of thanksgiving for the all times the Lord has filled the void in our hearts with joy.

Member Jerry Morgan spoke to the club about the Mason County Homeless Shelter located at 306 12th Street. He shared a list of suggestions for donations that included household items, cleaning supplies, personal care products, kitchen needs, and non-perishable canned foods. School supplies are needed as well as clothing. Calling the center concerning clothing and cash donations is encouraged at (304) 675-1124.

The members discussed the Leon CEOS 90th Anniversary to be celebrated at the Leon Town Hall on Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Drawings for door prizes will be held from 1 – 3 p.m. Invitations are extended to the CEOS clubs and to the community including family and friends of past members as well as all former members. Many photographs will be displayed concerning the history of the club, which began as the Farm Women’s Club and then re-organized as Extension Homemakers and CEOS.

Lyons and Theresa Keefer were commended for their hard work in organizing the Homemade Craft Show at the National Guard Armory. Over 350 craftsmen, volunteers and customers attended. Forty-five booths were placed throughout the Armory.

The Leon CEOS have volunteered to wrap gifts at the Lakin Hospital on Dec. 19. The club voted to donate $50 toward Operation Santa Claus.

Natalie Morgan celebrated a birthday with a recent trip to the mountains and a family dinner.

Condolences were expressed to the family of Chester Stone who was a decorated U. S. Army soldier. A large funeral was held to honor him at the Smith Cemetery in Leon. Mrs. Dennis (Jackie) Scarberry is the sister of Chester.

For those wishing to become members of the CEOS are encouraged to contact the marketing and membership chairperson, Helen Lyons, at (304) 675-2198.

Submitted by Alice Click