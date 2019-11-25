Pleasant CEOS Club news

The Pleasant Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) met at the home of Catherine Yauger on Nov. 14. The hostess served a Thanksgiving dinner.

Todd Rawlings was the guest speaker. He was a member of the United States Air Force and was deployed to Thailand for temporary duty in 1989 and has spent considerable time there since. He gave a lot of information about this country. He left the club some books: Thailand in Brief, Thai Art and Culture, and others. He gave each member in attendance a Thai coin with a picture of the old king who has now passed away. The lesson for this month “Thailand: the Land of Smiles,” issued by West Virginia University, was passed out but not presented because the speaker gave first hand information.

Mary Sue Kincaid presented the meditations entitled “A Guy Named Bill’ from Stories for the Heart.

Sharon Nibert presented the Health Motivator Lesson entitled “Ketogenic and Paleo Diets Fad” written by Cheryl Kaczor, WVU Extension Agent in Marshall County. It explained why some of the popular fads in the last several years may be unsafe.

Reports were given by the four educational committees.

The club made plans to help with the FRN Christmas in December and plans to fill backpacks for displaced children.

In attendance: Marcia Nibert, Mary Sue Kincaid, Clinedda Austin, Sharon Nibert, Linda Craig, Koneda Devrick, Carolyn Litchfield, Frankie Bumgarner, Donna Hart, Garnet Schwarz, speaker Todd Rawlings, one guest, Mary Roach, Mason County Extension Agent Lorrie Wright and the hostess Catherine Yauger.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.