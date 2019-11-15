Students learn flag etiquette

NEW HAVEN — Third graders at New Haven Elementary School were recently taught American Flag etiquette by members of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason. The presentation was held in conjunction with Celebrate Freedom Week.

Third graders at New Haven Elementary School were recently taught American Flag etiquette by members of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason. The presentation was held in conjunction with Celebrate Freedom Week. Pictured above, being helped by students, are Harold Roush, left, and Ray Varian, right, of the V.F.W.