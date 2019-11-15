Posted on by

Students learn flag etiquette


New Haven Elementary | Courtesy

NEW HAVEN — Third graders at New Haven Elementary School were recently taught American Flag etiquette by members of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason. The presentation was held in conjunction with Celebrate Freedom Week.

