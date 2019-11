The Wahama High School Students Against Destructive Decisions (S.A.D.D.) Chapter hosted its inaugural Trunk or Treat on Oct. 29. There were 30 cars/trucks that participated in the event, which included clubs, churches, business owners, and community members. It was a night filled with trunk-or-treating, face painting and games. Nearly 400 children attended that evening.

