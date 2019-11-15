Wahama art students visit ‘pumpkin house’

The Wahama High School Art I Class recently visiting the Pumpkin House in Kenova. The house, owned by Rick Griffith, is nationally known and has thousands of visitors every year. The house is the main attraction to the Pumpkin Festival that is held each year in Kenova. The class spent the day helping prepare pumpkins for display, then returned the following week for a night tour. The return visit also included a tour through the historic house.

Art students carve pumpkins for display at the Pumpkin House. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_pumpkin-house-1.jpg Art students carve pumpkins for display at the Pumpkin House. Wahama High School | Courtesy Students are pictured in front of the Pumpkin House in Kenova. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_pumpkin-house-2.jpg Students are pictured in front of the Pumpkin House in Kenova. Wahama High School | Courtesy