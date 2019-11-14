Wahama participates at State Beta Convention

The Wahama Junior and Senior Beta Club had the opportunity to travel to the State Beta Convention in Charleston during the month of November.

Fifteen students competed in a variety of competitions ranging from academics to the arts. Three of those students, Carson Gibbs, Emma Tomlinson and Peyton Ingels, placed in their competitions. Ingels won awards in both art and jewelry, while Tomlinson placed in poetry, and Gibbs in mixed media.

Students who attended were Tomlinson, Ingels, Gibbs, Emma Haddox, Morgan Staats, Kelsyn Spencer, Kylee VanMeter, Loryn Weaver, Brynn Owens, Quinie Jones, Sydney Burris, Angel Oldaker, Gracie Marks, Olivia Jeffers and Lillian Bowles.