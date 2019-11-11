Democratic women meet, make donations

The Mason County Democratic Women’s Organization met on Nov. 7 at the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant.

Members of the organization have been collecting Barbie You Can Be Anything Dolls. This project is in celebration of the upcoming 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which gave women the right to vote. The dolls will be given to Toys for Kids and New Haven Care for distribution on Dec. 9. Anyone wishing to join with them in this project is asked to contact Lisa Crump or any member. Those who want to participate independently are urged to do so.

The organization also voted to donate $150 to Camp Sunshine, which serves people with special needs in Mason County and surrounding areas. The donation is enough to sponsor the participation of two citizens.

Officers for the years 2020 – 21 were elected at the meeting and are President Beverly Forbes, Vice President Suzi Caldwell, Secretary Molly Park, Treasurer Mercedes Sayre, and Parliamentarian Sara Jeffers.

The group is having a Christmas dinner on Sunday, Dec. 8, starting at 1 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Point Pleasant. All Democrats and friends are invited to attend.

Submitted by Molly Park.