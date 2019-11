Dr. Mel and Lydia Simon recently celebrated their 60th anniversary. They were part of the French 500 Clinic and have around 30 years of medical missions to the Philippines among other civic activities and other philanthropy in Gallia County.

Photo courtesy Lora Snow