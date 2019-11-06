Haer Bears 4-H Club news

On Oct. 4 the Haer Bears 4-H Club put up a window display at City National Bank. The theme was “4-H, Where Do You Fit In?” and members brought puzzle pieces in various shades of green decorated to what 4-H meant to them or what it is. Members gathered to do this before National 4-H Week Oct. 6-12. “I had never seen anything more beautiful,” said Josie Hill, a 10-year member this year in 4-H. “It was simple and clever as well as pretty.”

On Oct. 13 the Haer Bears 4-H Club started the new 4-H year “off right” by participating in its tri-annual Adopt-a-Highway. Members cleaned up Fairground Road, starting at 2 p.m. and gathering seven bags, then proceeded to their meeting at 3 p.m.

At Bellemead United Methodist Church, the club started its meeting being called to order by Kenly Arbogast, then had an installation of the year’s officers for the club. Songs and pledges, along with devotions followed and the secretary and treasurer gave their reports followed by Leader Lisa Arbogast giving her leader’s report to the members. Lisa reminded everyone that they could start reporting their records of recycling and conservation for this year’s Outstanding Boy and Girl for the Youth Hall of Fame in May. There would be a benefit bingo at the National Guard Armory on Oct. 19 and the 4-H Achievement Banquet would be on Nov. 10 during the afternoon for the previous 4-H year.

Old business reports on the Adopt-a-Highway litter clean up, flower and shrub planting at Tu-Endie-Wei, Great Kanawha Riversweep, National 4-H Week, blessing box updates and koozie fundraiser were given by Faith Cook, Aria and Andrew Schoon, Lily Teichman, Kerstyn Clendenen, Josie Hill, Alasaundra Reed and Ethan Kincaid.

The club members scheduled Halloween festivities for the club members for that evening at 8 p.m., inviting the club game leaders to create games and devise a costume contest. Officer’s training for club officers was Oct. 29. Members will be putting up lights at the Congressional Medal of Honor War Memorial in Point Pleasant at 2 p.m. on Nov. 3 before their November meeting. The club is hosting a “That’s My Pan” fundraiser for the members and their families to sell kitchenware. If interested, the members are selling up until December. The club health officer gave reports on the flu and how to maintain being healthy during the season and the recycling officer gave his report. The Meals on Wheels projects and refreshments were done followed by the meeting’s adjournment.

On Oct. 29 the Haer Bears 4-H Club officers attended Officers Training for Mason County 4-H at Bellmead United Methodist Church. All officers for the club were present and made the club have their attendance record remaining perfect and unbroken. Lisa said that she was very happy and impressed with the outcome.

Submitted by Josie Hill.