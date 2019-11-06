Taekwondo school’s first master instructor student

POINT PLEASANT — At the Oct. 12 promotion test in South Charleston at the main headquarters location, the S.H. Kang’s Point Pleasant branch school had two Black Belt candidates testing that day.

One was Drew Foglesong who tested for Fifth Dan Master Instructor. Foglesong was six years old when he first started in May 2000. His dad, Dan, was already a black belt who began in Feb. 1997. Both teach as a father-son team and are one of several father-child students at the school. As the school is celebrating its 30th anniversary in this location, Drew is the first Master Instructor (Fifth Dan) rank under Master Instructors, Pam and Ted Siders.

In addition to Drew, the school also had 13-year old Bryce Holcomb testing for Second Dan Black Belt. Holcomb started in July 2015 and was Black Belt when his dad, Frank Holcomb, joined in 2017. Frank tested in January this year for his Black Belt. They are another example of father-son students training at the school.

According to a press release from the school, “Both Drew and Bryce demonstrated great talent and excellence as they endured their very physical tests while exhibiting amazing endurance through it all.“

Information provided by Pam Siders.