Collecting ‘career Barbies’ for local children

POINT PLEASANT — To celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote, the Mason County Democratic Women’s Organization (MCDWO) will be collecting Career Barbie Dolls to distribute to young Mason County girls for Christmas.

The first collection will be made Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the conference room of the Point Pleasant branch of the Mason County Library during the regular meeting of the MCDWO.

The “career Barbies” are realistic dolls depicting women in many different careers. The idea is to let young girls know that they can grow up to be anything. Women won the right to vote when the Nineteenth Amendment was passed Aug. 26, 1920. West Virginia became the 34th state to ratify the amendment March 10, 1920.

Anyone wishing to donate dolls or money for the purchase of dolls may call Jerrie Howard, president of MCDWO, at 304-812-5139 and leave a message or 304-812-3675. Dolls will be given to Toys for Kids and Bend Area Care for distribution after Dec. 8.

In addition to working on their community project, Democratic Women will also be electing officers for 2020-21.

Social time begins at 6 p.m., followed by the business meeting at 6:30 p.m. and making plans for the annual Christmas party to take place Dec. 8, 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Fellowship Hall on Jackson Ave. in Point Pleasant.

Submitted by Jerrie Howard.