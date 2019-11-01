Inaugural Turkey Flying Contest set for Nov. 9

Have you ever seen Turkeys fly? You will, on Saturday Nov. 9 at Smith Chevrolet On Eastern Avenue, Gallipolis.

In a flashback to a popular TV show from the 1970’s, local supermarket chain Piggly Wiggly will sponsor a Turkey Flying Contest, to be held on the lot at Smith Chevrolet, Eastern Avenue, Gallipolis. (No worries, only toy, plush, stuffed-animal turkeys will be involved)

Here’s how it works:

Consumers can enter to win a chance to participate in the contest, now through 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, by signing up at the checkout lines at Piggly Wiggly Stores on Eastern Avenue and Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, and at Point Pleasant Piggly Wiggly.

Names for participants, will be drawn at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Representatives from Ohio Valley Supermarkets/Piggly Wiggly, will call upcoming contest participants at that time, to let them know they have been chosen to participate in the contest, to be held at 10:45 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Smith Chevrolet, Eastern Avenue in Gallipolis.

During the contest, each participant will simply attempt to toss a small toy, stuffed-animal turkey into the bed of a Chevrolet Silverado. If the participant’s turkey lands in the bed of the Silverado, that participant wins a Thanksgiving Turkey, courtesy of Piggly Wiggly Supermarkets. Immediately after all participants have “helped their turkeys fly,” three participants’ names will also be drawn to win Piggly Wiggly Gift cards.

According to Ohio Valley Supermarkets President Brent Eastman, having a new event, like the Piggly Wiggly “Turkey Flying Contest” brings some excitement to this time of the year. “Our goal, is for consumers to have some fun, while starting off the holiday season. A Turkey Flying Contest, where consumers have a chance to help their toy, plush, stuffed-animal turkey, fly into the bed of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup, is a great way to celebrate the season. Plus, having the event at a well-known location like Smith Chevrolet, is the perfect place for the new annual event,” said Eastman.