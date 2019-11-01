The latest livestock report from United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: Oct. 30

Total Headage: 657

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers 600-700 pounds: $100.00 – $127.00; 700-800 pounds: $101.00-$127.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $90.00-$101.00; 700-800 pounds: $89.00 – $101.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $100.00 – $120.00; 400-500 pounds: $120.00 – $151.00; 500-600 pounds: $110.00 – $140.50; Heifer Calves 300-500 pounds: $100.00 – $112.50; 500-600 pounds: $95.00-$110.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400 pounds: $120.00-$146.50; 400-600 pounds: $120.00-$136.00; 600-800 pounds: $100.00-$125.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm & Utility: $38.00 – $59.00; Canner/Cutter: $10.00 – $30.00; Bred Cows: $335.00 $950.00; Cow Calf Pairs: $475.00- $775.00

Bulls

By Weight: $66.00-$83.00

Small Animals

Aged Goats: $32.50 – $117.00; Hair Lambs: $90.00; Aged Sheep: $39.00; Light Hog: $37.50 – $57.50; Feeder Pigs: $20.00