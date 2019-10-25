Camp Conley CEOS Club news

The Camp Conley CEOS Club met on Sept. 17 at the Church of God for its monthly meeting. Mary Artis served refreshments to Darlene Haer, Molly Miller, Becky Haer, Phyllis Hesson and Isabelle Yoder.

President Mary Artis, called the meeting to order and led members in the America Flag and West Virginia Flag Pledges. Isabelle Yoder presented a reading “Safe in The Shepherd’s Arms” for meditations. Phyllis gave the secretary’s report and Darlene gave the treasurer’s report.

The September County Council report was presented and various activities were discussed. Becky and Phyllis were to work at the “Harvest of Quilts” Quilt Show held Oct. 5-6 at the WV State Farm Museum. Members volunteered to make cookies for the County Council Booth at the Mothman Festival with proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Fund. A list was passed around for members to choose what they will donate for the kitchen at the Craft Show to be held Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the National Guard Armory.

Molly Miller, Health Motivator, warned us to be careful what we eat. She talked about some of the foods she can and cannot eat at this time and why. She also stressed that we do everything to save the Monarch Butterfly because of their part in the pollination of our food sources.

Mary presented the Lesson “Basic Self Defense for Seniors.” She contacted local law enforcement offices for their current input for the lesson, but received no help from them. A discussion was held about how seniors are contacted by phone, mail and e-mails with various scams and how to avoid them. A warning was given about welcoming strangers into their home based on a recent news report from the area. Don’t give strangers any of your personal information. In this day and time you cannot trust everyone.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of our CEOS Club, please contact any of our members or the WVU Extension Office.

Submitted by Darlene Haer.